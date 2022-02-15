Mildred Ruth Shelton, 92, of Manchester passed away at her home on Friday, Feb. 11 after an extended illness. She was born on Feb. 15, 1929 in Manchester.

Manchester Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 16, 2022

To send flowers to the family of Mildred Shelton, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.