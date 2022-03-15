Mitchcola Pirtle Farris, 41, of Nashville, passed this life on March 12, 2022 at Aliva Hospice. She was born in Nashville.

J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022

