Mitchcola Pirtle Farris, 41, of Nashville, passed this life on March 12, 2022 at Aliva Hospice. She was born in Nashville.
J.A. Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Tullahoma News – March 16, 2022
