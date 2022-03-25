Patricia Fay Cline, 79, of Manchester passed from this life on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Tullahoma. Mrs. Cline was born Nov. 3, 1942 in Manchester.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 27, 2022

Service information

Mar 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 26, 2022
2:00PM-2:30PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Mar 26
Visitation
Saturday, March 26, 2022
12:00PM-2:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, TN 37355
Mar 26
Burial
Saturday, March 26, 2022
3:00PM-3:30PM
Rose Hill Memorial Gardens
4758 New Manchester Hwy.
Tullahoma, TN 37388
