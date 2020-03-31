Stevie “Steve” Lynn Gannon, 53, of Manchester, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was born on May 5, 1966, in Woodbury.

Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 1, 2020

