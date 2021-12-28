Tavy Luciano, 64, of Winchester passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Winchester on Nov. 11, 1957.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Dec. 29, 2021

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Thursday, December 30, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
