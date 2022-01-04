William Roger Jetton, 61, of Manchester, was born on Dec. 28, 1960, in Woodbury and passed away at his home on Dec. 25, 2021.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022

Service information

Jan 29
Visitation
Saturday, January 29, 2022
12:00PM-4:00PM
Manchester Funeral Home
214 E Main Street
Manchester, TN 37355
