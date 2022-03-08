Debbie Amos of Tullahoma passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 3, 2022 surrounded by her family that she adored.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 6 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Debbie was born on Jan. 31, 1952, to the late Albert Norris and Ruth Posey Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Joey Campbell and Alan “Ace” Campbell; sister, Cassie Campbell and one grandson.
Debbie enjoyed gardening and working outside as well as socializing with her friends and going out to the lake. She was very fashionable and loved accessories such as hats and jewelry. She enjoyed going to Atlanta and shopping at the “market”.
Debbie poured her heart and soul into her family and friends. She never met a stranger and made everyone she encountered feel special and important. Those who knew her were touched by her kindness and humor. Her pleasant personality was contagious, and she knew how to find humor in all of life’s mundane circumstances. She was truly one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed. She will be deeply missed by all she left behind.
She is survived by her husband, Dwight Amos; her children, Justin Allen (Courtney), Jennifer Holt (Andrew), Angie Baker (Jason), and Ambre Holloway (Shane); sisters, Donna Kelly and Tracy Miller and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to Blue Monarch, P O Box 1207, Monteagle, TN 37356. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 9, 2022