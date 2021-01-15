Deborah Jane Frame, 70, of Manchester passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Erlanger hospital in Chattanooga. Deborah was born on Dec. 4, 1950 in Manchester.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Frame as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.