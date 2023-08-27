Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Deborah Lynn Laten Castro of Tullahoma passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family at the age of 74. Mrs. Castro was born in Houston, TX to the late Charles Laten Sr. and Lois Koonce Laten. After graduating from high school, Deborah worked as a cosmetologist, and owned her own beauty shop. She then went on to become an accountant, during which time she worked as the national coordinator of property acquisitions and transmissions for American Invesco. This job then lead to her becoming a commercial property appraiser and founding her own company, Deborah Laten Appraisals. She was also an avid quilter, and will be remembered as an excellent cook. In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Laten II, Rocky Laten, and Dwight Laten. She is survived by her husband, Xavier Castro; son, Jason Walker (Cayenne); daughter, Jennifer Wynne (Thomas); step-daughter, Michelle Castro-Wengler (Daniel); five grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, Jayden, Lily, and Milo; one sister, Janis Majewski (Leo); special cousin, Kathy Bush (Keith); and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Deborah was a kind, loving, special woman who will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation for Mrs. Castro will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 from noon to 2 p.m. at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Deborah’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Tullahoma News – Aug. 27, 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Castro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.