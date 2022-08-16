Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Deborah (Rains) Stephens was born on Aug. 2, 1952. She was the 2nd child of Helen Rains and Ellis Rains. Deborah passed away on Aug. 14, 2022 at the age of 70 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She graduated from Franklin County High School in 1970. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Foundation or 2nd Harvest Food Bank.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
