Deborah Sue Burton of Murfreesboro, passed this life on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Saint Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 71.
Deborah was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Frank and Fannie Mitchell Gatto. She was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and went on to work as a Registered Nurse at the University of Utah Hospital from which she retired.
In addition to her parents, Deborah was preceded in death by one sister, Cynthia Couch. She is survived by her son, Aaron Winzinek (Deanna); one brother, Phil Gatto (Glenda); one sister, Julie Gatto Smahaj; and four grandchildren, Koyven, Kaylee, Cameron and Nolan.
Memorial service was held Thursday, May 21 with Pat Allison officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Deborah’s memory be made to either the Shepherd’s House Tullahoma, P.O. Box 2611, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 24, 2020