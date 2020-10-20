Debra "Dee" Anne Rose of Tullahoma passed this life on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Alive Hospice of Nashville, surrounded by her family at the age of 69.
Dee was born in Borger, Texas to the late John Henry Rose Jr. and Maurine Collard White. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Leslie White.
Dee is survived by her daughter, Meredith Swann and her husband Jedd, of Decherd; two sons, Gregory Haley and his wife Karen, of Illinois and Joshua Haley and his wife Sylvia, of Texas; three sisters, Judith Kopala and her husband Wayne of Oregon, Loretta Hopper and her husband John of Signal Mountain, and Lisa Haley of Signal Mountain; one brother, Elliot White and his wife Paulette of Hillsboro; one grandchild, Calum Haley and several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Dee’s memory be made to Alive Hospice, Inc. 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 21, 2020