Debra K. Richards

Debra K. Richards of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at the age of 62.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 2 at 2 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to service from noon to 2 p.m.

Debbie, was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Joseph Sanders and Peggy Davis Crick. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and always put her family first, making sure they were always taken care of. She was a snazzy dresser and loved to talk. She enjoyed cooking big dinners for her family and being outdoors.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by step-father, Willard Glen “Junior” Crick; brothers, Ricky Sanders, Steve Sanders, and Joe Sanders.

Mrs. Richards is survived by her devoted husband, Doug Richards; daughters, Kaylee Anderson Jordan (David) and Chasity Anderson Hindman (Todd Hindman); stepdaughter, Jamie Flora; grandchildren, Luke Hindman, Tristan Hindman, Tyler Hindman, Kayla McCart Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Lee Hindman, Wendy Petty, Stacy Patton, Kelly Jordan, Olivia Warrick, Chloe Flora, Jonathan Flora, Caleb Pryor.

Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.

Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – June 2, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.