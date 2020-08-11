The funeral service for Debra Lynn Endsley, 67, of Tullahoma will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma. Mrs. Endsley passed from this life on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare Harton.
Debra was born in Hastings, Mich., on March 5, 1953 to the late Samuel and Evelyn Hodge. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Debra is also preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Hodge, and Donald Hodge and one sister, Betty O’Dare. She is survived by sons, Ronnie Smith (Edelina) of Manchester and Stacy Smith of Lewisburg; two brothers, Samuel Bill Hodge (Mary) of Lewisburg and Gary Hodge of Tullahoma; two sisters, Shirley Vaughn (Joe) and Sandra Holman both of Tullahoma; three grandchildren, Stacy Smith, II, Jesse Mattney and Samantha Roland; one great grandchild, Nevaeh Roland and one on the way, and beloved dog, Motely.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020