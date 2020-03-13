Dedra Lee Patton Willis Acklen, 56, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating.  Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will then gather at the Moore-Cortner Reception Center for food and fellowship. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 15, 2020

Service information

Mar 14
Visitation
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Mar 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
