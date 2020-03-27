Delinda Jean Coulson, 63, of Decherd, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Scottsboro, Alabama on April 26, 1956. Funeral services were live-streamed on Facebook Wednesday, March 25 on the Moore-Cortner page. The register book and memorial cards were available Wednesday. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home to assist with burial expenses.
