Delores Ann VanNoy Cooley made her quiet and quick transition on Sept. 15, 2020, in the comfort of her home, with her beloved husband, Charles, daughter, Angie, and granddaughter, Anady, just in the other room.
Delores was born in Manchester on Aug. 16, 1944, to Mr. Roy Herman and Mrs. Nellie Mae VanNoy, both who proceeded her in death. Delores was welcomed by eight siblings, Hershell, Esther, Herman, Melvin, Forrestine, Crawford, Robert, and Wayne. Robert is the last of Mother Nell’s “Nine Little Pieces of Gold.” Delores leaves to cherish her memory other relatives, Aunt Lorene, sisters-In-law, Jean Ann, Mary Helen, Vickie, Betty, Elaine, Dee Dee and Ann; brothers-In-law, Henry, George, and Leeronzo; nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and life-long family friend, Lonnie Norman.
Delores graduated from the former Davidson Academy in Tullahoma and attended Tennessee State University (TSU) in Nashville. She was an avid TSU and Tennessee TITANS Football supporter. She and Charles traveled near and far to cheer these teams. Delores enjoyed playing softball, ceramics, traveling, and spending quality time with her family. Delores loved life, family, and friends, and she was a dedicated Administrative Assistant at Arnold Engineering Development Center, retiring after many years of faithful service. There she cultivated many life-long friends that she cherished forever.
When Delores became ill, she was tenderly and lovingly cared for by her Beloved Charles, “Her rock.” He kept Delores going, smiling, and enjoying every moment that they spent together. Charles and Angie are grateful to her wonderful caregivers, who quickly became “family.” From the very beginning, Kelcie Fearing, Sheri Prince, Alexis Morton, and Paige Stewart connected with Delores in a special way, giving her the assurance that “all was well.”
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 23, 2020