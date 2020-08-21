Denise Ann Miech of Normandy passed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital at the age of 69 years. Graveside Services are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial services will be announced at a later time.
Denise was born in Murfreesboro, the daughter of the late Fred and Mary Caskey Casity. She was a member of Kings Cross Church where she was very involved. She loved to volunteer for various projects where help was needed. Denise was an insurance agent and worked for Lester, Green and McCord Insurance for 31 years. Even though she was an insurance agent, she was a terrible driver and her family kidded her about her many accidents. Her nieces and nephews were the “light of her life”. They kidded and teased her constantly and she was always a good sport. Denise was hard of hearing and due to that occasionally would make unusual comments based on what she thought she had she heard. This resulted in additional kidding.
Denise was very devoted to her family, especially her sister, Barbara. She was a “Mother Hen” to her nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Ireland, cooking and working in her flower garden. She also loved tea parties. She loved cats and rescued many. She currently had five rescue cats.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 26 years, Jacek Miech.
She is survived by sister, Barbara Felts of Tullahoma; nephew, Nick Periut of Knoxville; nieces, Linda Johnson (Jeffrey) of Tullahoma and Lisa Morgan (Joseph) of Sequatchie; great nieces and nephews, Matt, Jaclyn, Houston, Ryan, Cora, Garrett, Jack and Cole and great great nieces and nephews, Dexter, Emberleigh, Julietta and Josefina.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made in her honor to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, any animal rescue organization of your choice or Kings Cross Church.
Due to COVID-19 the family has requested that anyone attending please maintain social distancing and wear masks if possible. Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 23, 2020