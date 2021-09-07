Dennis Eugene Meier, 81, of Westwood, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 30, 2021, at Kings Daughter Hospital from a very sudden unexpected illness. He was born in Tipton, Iowa on Aug. 9, 1940, to the late William “Bill” Meier and Nadine Windchip Meier. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Sept. 4 in the Moore- Cortner Chapel with Eric Bradford officiating. Interment followed at Keith Springs Cemetery with military honors. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Sept. 8, 2021

To send flowers to the family of Dennis Meier, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.