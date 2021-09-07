Dennis Eugene Meier, 81, of Westwood, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 30, 2021, at Kings Daughter Hospital from a very sudden unexpected illness. He was born in Tipton, Iowa on Aug. 9, 1940, to the late William “Bill” Meier and Nadine Windchip Meier. Funeral services were conducted Saturday, Sept. 4 in the Moore- Cortner Chapel with Eric Bradford officiating. Interment followed at Keith Springs Cemetery with military honors.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 8, 2021