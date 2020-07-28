Dennison Howit Mac Donald, 81, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on May 2, 1939 in Flint, Michigan to the late David and Bessie (Laizure) Mac Donald. Dennis was a 1957 graduate of Flint Central High School. He attended Flint Junior College as well as USC in Santa Barbara, California. Dennis served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964 and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
An avid sportsman, he enjoyed playing golf as well as cheering for the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves baseball teams, and the University of Michigan football team. “Go Blue.” He also enjoyed reading, music and dancing, playing lottery scratch offs, and a good afternoon cocktail. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Mac Donald.
Dennis is survived by his loving children, David (Stephanie) Mac Donald of Michigan, Chris Mac Donald of Georgia, and Deanna (Marcus) Mac Donald of Georgia; grandsons, Andrew and Terry Michael; brother, Donald (Kathy) Mac Donald of Baxter; and nephews, Darin Mac Donald of Michigan, and Brian Mac Donald of Tennessee.
Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a local Veteran's charity. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – July 29, 2020