Dennison Howit "Mac" Mac Donald, 81, of Tullahoma, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 2, 1939 in Flint, Michigan. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a local Veteran's charity.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020