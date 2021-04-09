Denver Curtis Cole Jr. of Estill Springs passed this life peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at his residence in Estill Springs at the age of 72.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 12 from 5-8 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled on Tuesday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Old Stand Shady Grove Cemetery in Duck River.
He was born in Albany, Calif., on July 3, 1948 to Denver Curtis Cole Sr. and Charlotte Marlene Cole. Denver was a proud Vietnam Veteran and shared his stories with anyone who would listen. He served and protected the City of Atlanta, Ga. for over 20 years until he retired and returned to his boyhood home in Tennessee. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, looking for arrowheads and collecting.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Denver Curtis Cole Sr. and Charlotte Marlene Cole. He is survived by his children, Denver Curtis Cole III, Ginger Cole Myrick, Laurie Kuter and Bonnie Kuter; Grandchildren, Lauren Hopkins, Rebeca Cole Cooper (Jacob) and Cody Cole and Great grandchild Rylie Hopkins. He is also survived by his siblings, Aubrey Dean Cole (Vicki), Don Ray Cole Sr., Lynn Kay Roebuck (Brian) and Daniel Lee Cole, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and his beloved dog, Max.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 11, 2021