Derrick Maxwell Waggoner, 57, of Gruetli-Laager, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  He was born in Hammond, Indiana on Nov. 17, 1965, to the late Charles and Polly (Maxwell) Waggoner. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Walnut Grove Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Apr 30
Visitation
Sunday, April 30, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
May 1
Graveside Service
Monday, May 1, 2023
1:00PM
Walnut Grove Cemetery
980 Walnut Grove Road
Belvidere, TN 37306
