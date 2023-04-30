Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Derrick Maxwell Waggoner, 57, of Gruetli-Laager, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on Nov. 17, 1965, to the late Charles and Polly (Maxwell) Waggoner. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 30, 2023
To send flowers to the family of Derrick Waggoner, please visit Tribute Store.
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.