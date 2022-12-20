Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Derrick Staples, age 54 of Estill Springs, took flight with the angels and entered the gates of Heaven on December 14, 2022, at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton surrounded by his family. He was a native of Franklin County, he was born on January 30, 1968, to the late George and Annie (Stovall) Staples. Derrick was a 1986, class graduate of Franklin County High School. He was a member of the Old Cowan Road Church of Christ and worked for 20 years at Tennessee Apparel. He enjoyed bass fishing, listening to Journey and Rush, and watching some of his favorite TV shows. Derrick was also an avid Dallas Cowboys Football fan. His greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor, being a jokester, and for his caring nature. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie (Hill) Staples and two, brothers, Glenn “B.I.” Staples and Malcolm Staples. He is survived by his son, Christopher Staples; daughter, Kayla Staples (Michael Ashley); granddaughter, Skye Staples, three brothers, Lemuel Staples, Carlton Staples, Roger Staples (Courtney); three sisters, Lena Woods, Shelia (James)Brown, and Gwendolyn (Brad) Martin; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be immediately following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner. Interment will be held at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 21, 2022
