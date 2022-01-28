Dewey Lee Guess, 73, of Sherwood, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at his brother’s residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 18, 1948 in Sherwood to the late Charlie and Otha Bernice (Jackson) Guess. Before his retirement, he had been employed at Shaw Industries for over thirty-five years as a fork-lift operator. An avid outdoorsman, Dewey enjoyed deer hunting. He was a Master Gardner and the vegetables he grew he would give to friends and family. He cheered for the Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves and enjoyed watching westerns, especially Gunsmoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother.
Dewey is survived by his siblings, Hazel Guess of Huntland, Dorothy (Benny) Owens of Huntland, and Buddy Guess of Stevenson; nephew, Danny Owens, several cousins, and his four-legged best friend, Lucky.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Gordon Matthews and Randolph Gonce officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News - Jan. 30, 2022