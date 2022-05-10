Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Diana Hope Mentzer, 74, of Tullahoma, was born in Iowa City, Iowa on March 29, 1948, the daughter of John Ford and the late Marjorie Holland Taylor. She passed from this life on Monday, May 2, 2022, at NHC in Tullahoma.
A resident of both Iowa and Alabama, she was known by her friends as DeeDee, and is described by many as a kind-hearted woman who was always willing to help anyone she could, as well as a very stubborn, strong-willed, and determined individual. These traits served her well in the many obstacles that life seemed to throw her way. However, she is most known for her love for coffee, and even more than that, her late husband, Samuel.
Her family wishes to express the sincerest, ‘thank you,’ and their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at NHC in Tullahoma for their many years of excellent care.
Diana is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Marjorie and Dick Taylor; her stepbrother Dwight Taylor, and her beloved husband, Samuel “Frederick” Mentzer. She is survived by her three children, Jimmy Wolfe, Sam Mentzer, and Tammy Mentzer Brown; her siblings, Dennis Smith, Jim Ford, Richard Smith, and Dorothy Ann Taylor Ellard; grandchildren, Chantilly Mentzer, Anthony Brown, and Lauren Brown; and a great grandchild, Madilyn.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Garden of Eternal Love, at Cedar Memorial Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Diana Mentzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.