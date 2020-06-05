Diane Crowell, 68, of Shelbyville, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lynchburg Nursing Center.
She was the youngest of eleven children born to the late Adrian and Mary Lee Reese Pierce on June 29, 1951 in Tullahoma. Diane had many occupations during her career, but her time as a caregiver was her favorite. In her younger years, she enjoyed planting flowers, working in her vegetable garden and canning the wonderful goods she harvested. On sunny afternoons you could find her driving through the country side or watching her favorite soap operas, Young and the Restless, As the World Turns, Days of Our Lives or Another World. But most of all she cherished her time spent with her family. In addition to her parents,
Diane is preceded in death by her husband, A.D. “Boone” Crowell Jr.; granddaughter, Fallon Crowell; and siblings, Wanda Tankersley, Ruth Thomas, Mary Pierce, Jean Isabell, Bill Pierce, JoAnn Baker, Tom Pierce, Gordon Pierce, Jack Pierce, and Jimmy Pierce.
Diane is survived by her loving children, Regina (Rickey) Grizzell and Terry (Tara) Crowell both of Tullahoma, and Chris Crowell of Shelbyville; grandson, Dustin (Emily) Taylor of Knoxville; great-grandson, Breccan Taylor of Knoxville; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service was held Thursday, June 4 with Rev. Randy Thomas officiating. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Lynchburg. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Blvd, Lynchburg, TN 37352, 931-759-4552, www.Jenningsmoorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – June 7, 2020