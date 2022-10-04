Born in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 5, 1933, Dickerson (Dick) Holliday Sanders III died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Tullahoma.

He was the elder son of Dickerson Holliday Sanders, Jr. and Alice Hafer Sanders of Atlanta, Ga., where he grew up.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.