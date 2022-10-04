Born in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 5, 1933, Dickerson (Dick) Holliday Sanders III died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Tullahoma.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri on Jan. 5, 1933, Dickerson (Dick) Holliday Sanders III died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Tullahoma.
He was the elder son of Dickerson Holliday Sanders, Jr. and Alice Hafer Sanders of Atlanta, Ga., where he grew up.
Dick was known for his wit, love of family, sailing, continual learning and willingness to lend a hand. He was also a HAM Radio enthusiast here in Tennessee and in Savannah, Ga. During the Korean War, Dick served in the Navy as a military meteorologist. He graduated from the University Of Georgia School Of Agriculture. He spent his career in development and research within the poultry industry.
Dick is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Kohn Sanders, and his children, Louise Sanders Wu of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Holliday Sanders Montgomery of Lynchburg and Dickerson S. Sanders of Occoquan, Virginia, four grandchildren and seven greatgrandchildren, brother, William H. Sanders(Peggy) of Atlanta, Ga.. One niece, two nephews and five grand-nephews
His body was donated to science at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. A memorial service will be celebrated at Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church, Tullahoma on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. in the afternoon followed by a reception at the church. All friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to the Salvation Army or Saint Barnabas Episcopal Church.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 5, 2022
