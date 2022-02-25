Dinnah Sue (Sells) Simpson, 70, of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.  She was born on March 15, 1951 in Decherd to the late James and Mary (Finney) Sells, the fourth of seven children. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Glenn Thomas and Don Baker officiating.  Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Saturday, February 26, 2022
5:00PM-9:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Feb 27
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 27, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
