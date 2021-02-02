Dixie Austin Whitaker of Decherd passed away Jan. 29 peacefully, at her home.
The daughter of the late Richard M. and Mary P. Austin, she was born in 1931, raised in Decherd. She was a cheerleader for and graduated from Franklin County High School. Thereafter, she studied at the University of Georgia and Tennessee Technological University. After her graduation from college in 1953 she began teaching at Tullahoma’s West Junior High School. She later taught, for many years, various grades at East Lincoln Elementary School in Tullahoma. She loved and never stopped talking about her students. She was predeceased by her husband, Henry T. (Tommy) Whitaker, who she married in 1955.
Her surviving children are Mary Nell Hess (Bill) of Decherd, Richard M. Whitaker (Barbara) of Clearwater, Fla., and Dixie Ann Anderson (Casey) of Decherd. Her oldest son, Henry Thomas (Tommy) Whitaker, predeceased her.
She is survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The couple moved from Tullahoma to Decherd in 1974, and lived a very happy married life there until Tommy’s death in 1995. Thereafter, Dixie enjoyed her children and grandchildren in Decherd until her health just recently failed.
The family will conduct a graveside service at Mount Garner Cemetery, in Decherd. Once the COVID virus retreats, the family plans to have a memorial service.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 3, 2021