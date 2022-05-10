Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
On May 4, 2022, Dolly Nadine Presley passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 95. She was a former Tullahoma resident and longtime resident in Lake County, Ill. She married Charles O. Presley on Sept. 12, 1946 who preceded her in death in 1997. They were proud parents of their four children (Suzann, Chuck, Thomas, and Patrick), 6 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Dolly Nadine grew up in southern Illinois with her mother, father, 7 brothers and 1 sister.
She was devoted to her family, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh. She traveled the world for the International Ostomy Association educating and helping others for over 50 years.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers for their compassion and most recently the Village of Victory Lakes in Lindenhurst for the loving care our mom received in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the International Ostomy Association.
Services were held Monday, May 9 at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031. Interment at Millburn Cemetery, 18550 County Hwy A14, Wadsworth, IL 60083.
