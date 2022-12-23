Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Don Suel Morrow, age 84, of Tullahoma, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Life Care Center in Tullahoma. He was born in Petersburg, TN. Mr. Morrow Graduated from Petersburg High School, Motlow State Community College and attended The University of Tennessee. He was a United States Army Veteran a member of the Highland Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and taught Sunday School. He was retired from Genesco where he worked for 50 plus years. While Employed with Genesco he traveled extensively in the U.S., Mexico, China & India. He loved the Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves. He was a avid reader of History Books.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman & Pauline Morrow, infant daughter, Jessica Ann Morrow. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Tallman) Morrow, Sons, Michael N. Morrow, Jon W. Morrow, Aaron D. Morrow (Jessie), Brother, Jerry T. Morrow, sister, Diane Thompson, Sister in Love, June D. Kleb, Grandchildren, Nathan M. Morrow, Riley S. Morrow, Jacob D. Morrow, Nieces, Kim Monks, Wendy Carnes, Brandy Polster, Several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Don Dixon officiating. Burial immediately followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held at Tullahoma Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 25, 2022
