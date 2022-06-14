Don Thomas “Pete” Watkins, 60, of Tullahoma, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his residence.
A native of Coffee County, he was born in Tullahoma on May 22, 1962, to the late Bill and Vireen (Dickey) Watkins. Pete had most recently been employed as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, and watching crime documentaries. His family will remember him for his “one of a kind” personality. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ricky Watkins; son, David Watkins; grandson, Kingston Young-Smith; and girlfriend of sixteen years, Linda Kesler.
Pete is survived by his loving children, Kayla Watkins, Shelbie (Steven Johnson) Kesler, Shadie (Glenn Smith) Young, Brandy Young, Ambrielle Reese, and Lynda Renee Reese; grandchildren, Jordon Watkins, Noah Watkins, Nahla Myers, and Cobie Johnson; girlfriend, Jackie Wiltfang; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family members.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 16 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 15, 2022