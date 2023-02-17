Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Dona Jean Rhudy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at NHC at the age of 90.
Mrs. Rhudy was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to the late Eugene and Voltena Hall Berg and was a member of First United Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” Rhudy. Mrs. Rhudy is survived by one daughter, Debra (Dale) McKill; one son, Doug (Shannon) Rhudy; three grandchildren, Casey McKill, Clint Rhudy, and Mackenzie Fesler; and one grandson, Micciah McKill.
Funeral service was held Feb. 17 at Kilgore Funeral with the funeral service following with Rev. Rickey Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to First United Methodist Church, 208 West Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
