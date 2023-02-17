Dona Jean Rhudy

Dona Jean Rhudy, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at NHC at the age of 90.

Mrs. Rhudy was born in Leavenworth, Kansas to the late Eugene and Voltena Hall Berg and was a member of First United Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard “Dick” Rhudy. Mrs. Rhudy is survived by one daughter, Debra (Dale) McKill; one son, Doug (Shannon) Rhudy; three grandchildren, Casey McKill, Clint Rhudy, and Mackenzie Fesler; and one grandson, Micciah McKill.

