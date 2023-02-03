Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Donald “Don” Guthrie Clark, 85, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023 at his residence with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Feb. 7, 1937 in Bedford, Indiana to the late Herman and Moneva (Mosier) Clark. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. at the Estill Springs Church of Christ. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 2 p.m. This service will be lived streamed from the church’s Facebook page. There will also be a service on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 at the Lynchburg Church of Christ. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. and the memorial service will immediately follow at 2 p.m.
Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 5, 2023
