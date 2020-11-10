Donald Eugene Billings, 90, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. Mr. Billings was born Oct. 10, 1930.

Central Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 11, 2020

Service information

Nov 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, November 14, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Nov 14
Visitation
Saturday, November 14, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Central Funeral Home, LLC
2812 Hillsboro Highway
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
