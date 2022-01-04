Born April 5, 1943, along with twin brother, Ronald Jack Darden, to Jack Darden and Lucille Coop Darden; Paternal grandparents, Silas Edward Darden, Sr. and Eva Bigger Darden; Maternal grandparents, Elijah Warner Coop and Manerva Lynch Coop; survived by brothers, Roy Alan Darden, Thomas Ray Darden (Jo Ann), Ronald Jack Darden (Judy), Glenn H. Darden (Peggy), Richard Boyd Darden (Carol), John Oliver Darden (Vina), and Dan Keith Darden (Teresa).
Don is also survived by his wife of 53 years, Dianna Hall Darden and their five children, LTC Greg Darden (Rosina) of Fayetteville, NC, Jack Avery Darden (Manicia) of Nolensville, Emily Gail Darden-Kerr (Neil) of Russellville, Kentucky, David Edward Darden (Rebecca) of Murfreesboro, Steven Darden of Manhattan, NY and grandchildren, Harrison Paul Kerr, Tendai Darden and Lucy Darden.
Don served in the United States Army, most notably during the Vietnam War, and along with other awards received a Joint Service Commendation Medal as well as an honorable discharge.
Don received a Bachelor of Science from Middle Tennessee State University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Tennessee.
His professional career included becoming the first Executive Director and organizer of the South Central Tennessee Development District; he wrote the charter forming the South Central Agency and served as its Chairman while County Executive of Coffee County. He also served as City Manager of Jefferson City; City Administrator of LaFollette; and Municipal Management Consultant for the University of Tennessee {MTAS}, from which he retired in 2010. He provided technical assistance to Tennessee cities and taught courses in municipal management, health insurance, and economic development for the university. Don received the highest award given by the Institute of Public Service of the University of Tennessee.
Don was a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma. He taught Sunday School for 50 Years in churches in Columbia, Tullahoma, and Jefferson City and was a Deacon of Lincoln Heights, Grace Baptist, and Harmony Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Don Darden Memorial Gift Fund. https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7336589&pg=personal&fr_id=39300.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 5, 2022