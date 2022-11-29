Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Donald Lee Gill Sr., 68, of Decherd, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. A native of Franklin County, he was born on July 1, 1954, in Winchester to the late Claude Buck and Martha Evelyn (Finchum) Gill. Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 27 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Howard Riddle officiating. Interment followed at Franklin Memorial Gardens with Tim Hodges, Jeremy Manley, Chad Shepherd, Charlie Green, Jason Vanzant, and Holden Vanzant serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 30, 2022
