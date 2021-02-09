Donald R. Perryman.jpg

Donald R. Perryman, 87, of Tullahoma went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Feb. 4, 2021. 

Don was born in Nacona, Texas and spent his childhood there and in Seminole, Okla., before joining the Army to serve in the Korean War. He loved being outdoors and motorcycle riding and sailing.  Don loved to attend Marble Plains Baptist Church.  He was a carpenter and worked as a Resident Foreman at West Four Corp in Redwood City, Calif., before moving to Tennessee. Building his log home and furniture was a joy for him.  His family was also a joy and he loved their visits.

Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Ireta Crawford Dobmier; father, Raymond Perry; brothers, Richard Lee Perryman and Johnny Perryman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia; son, Keith (Teresa) Perryman; daughter, Cathy (Kevin) Petticolas; daughter, Linda Hines; grandsons, Michael (Stacy) Hillyer, Chris (Cheryl) Hillyer, Justin (Amber) Perryman; granddaughters, Kimberly Petticolas, Amana (Nevall) Parker, Kristy Evans; 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; brother, Ron (Nancy) Perryman; sister, Janie Goostree; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date this spring. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perryman family. www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.

Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 10, 2021

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Perryman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.