Donald R. Perryman, 87, of Tullahoma went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Feb. 4, 2021.
Don was born in Nacona, Texas and spent his childhood there and in Seminole, Okla., before joining the Army to serve in the Korean War. He loved being outdoors and motorcycle riding and sailing. Don loved to attend Marble Plains Baptist Church. He was a carpenter and worked as a Resident Foreman at West Four Corp in Redwood City, Calif., before moving to Tennessee. Building his log home and furniture was a joy for him. His family was also a joy and he loved their visits.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Ireta Crawford Dobmier; father, Raymond Perry; brothers, Richard Lee Perryman and Johnny Perryman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Patricia; son, Keith (Teresa) Perryman; daughter, Cathy (Kevin) Petticolas; daughter, Linda Hines; grandsons, Michael (Stacy) Hillyer, Chris (Cheryl) Hillyer, Justin (Amber) Perryman; granddaughters, Kimberly Petticolas, Amana (Nevall) Parker, Kristy Evans; 19 great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters; brother, Ron (Nancy) Perryman; sister, Janie Goostree; as well as several loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date this spring. Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perryman family. www.manchesterfuneralhome.com.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 10, 2021