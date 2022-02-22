Tullahoma, TN (37388)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 41F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.