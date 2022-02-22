Donald Sessions, 86, of Tullahoma passed away Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 in Devine.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years Gayle Sessions; son, Jim Sessions, Brother in Laws Jerry Tipps, wife Carol; Jim Tipps, wife, Pam; nephews, Jon Sessions, wife, Marcy, Jason Tipps, wife Carla, Daniel Tipps, wife, Kristina, Jordan Tipps wife Sylene.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Maude Sessions; brothers James Sessions and Bob Sessions; and daughter Neva Sessions.
Memorial Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 28 from 2 to 9 p.m. with family receiving friends between 4 to 8 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home Chapel Devine, Texas. Memorial service will also be held at First Church of the Nazarene, March 9, 2022, Visitation starting from 9 to 11 a.m. service time, Tullahoma, TN, 37388
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Devine Dollars for Scholars: 2330 Highway 173 N. Devine, Texas, 78016, Attn: Sessions Scholarship.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 23, 2022