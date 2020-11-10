Donald Wayne “Corky” Shasteen, 84, of Lynchburg passed at his home on Nov. 6, 2020.
He was born in Franklin County to SJ and Glyndon Cleek Shasteen. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred McCullough Shasteen and son-in-law, Mark Harrell.
In his early year’s adulthood, Corky was a farmer and construction worker. He retired from AEDC, where he worked in the paint department. He enjoyed woodworking and making several pieces of furniture for his grandchildren and family members. He also enjoyed living on Tim’s Ford Lake, where he spent much time boating and viewing the lake from his patio. Corky was a member of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his children, Donnie Richeson and Lisa Richeson Harrell; sister Joyce (Frank) Phipps; brother, Johnny (Betty) Shasteen; three grandchildren, Samuel (Hannah) Harrell, Seth Harrell, and Shelby Harrell; nephew, Greg Phipps; nieces, Janet Robinson, Brenda Foster and Donna Sears.
A graveside service was held Monday, Nov. 9 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to Pleasant Grove Methodist Church 568 Overlook Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Tullahoma News – Nov. 11, 2020