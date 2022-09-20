Donna Gail Martin

Donna Gail Martin

Donna Gail Martin, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 67.

Donna was born in Lebanon to the late Andrew Dudley Martin, Sr. and Kathleen Morse Martin. She graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1973, where she was class historian and was also voted the wittiest in her class. She then went on to graduate from Tennessee Tech with her B.S. in Music Education, followed by two graduate degrees from MTSU; her Master’s in Education Administration and Supervision, and an Education Specialist in Curriculum and Development. After graduating, Donna managed several retail music stores both locally, and in Atlanta. She performed in over 80 comedy clubs across the southeast, where she met many celebrities such as Kenny Rogers, Robin Williams, and Tina Turner. She was also a staff writer for Daniel Whitney- AKA “Larry the Cable Guy”.

