Donna Lynn Bronstetter Barnes, 58, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sept. 19, 1963 to the late William Eli and Patsy Ann (Coffelt) Bronstetter. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022