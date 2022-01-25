Donna Lynn Bronstetter Barnes, 58, of Decherd, passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.  She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas on Sept. 19, 1963 to the late William Eli and Patsy Ann (Coffelt) Bronstetter.  Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel.  Interment will follow at Mt. Garner Cemetery. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Jan. 26, 2022

Service information

Jan 27
Visitation
Thursday, January 27, 2022
5:00PM-8:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Friday, January 28, 2022
2:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
