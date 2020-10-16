Doris S. Brown of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 94. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 16 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial following at Maplewood Cemetery.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Thelma Robinson Steed. She enjoyed flower gardening and loved chocolate covered cherries. She loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Calvin Brown and sister, Louise McAlister.
She is survived by sons, Marion Brown (Debbie) of Louisville, Ky., Randy Brown (Pam) of Tullahoma and Wayne Brown (Jean) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Scott Brown (Tracy), Jeff Brown (Holly), Christy Surber (Jimmy), Craig Brown, Shelly Brown and Tracee Gabriel; great grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, Allie, Avery, Charlee, Ethan, Tyler, Logan, Josh, Braxton, Bailey, Gracie, Addie and Evan and great great grandchild, Margaret Mae Surber.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 18, 2020