Doris Alline Billingsley (nee Warnack) passed from this life to join her late husband, James Carl Billingsley, in everlasting life with their Savior on Oct. 3, 2021. Doris was born in Nashville on April 16, 1936, to James Benjamin Warnack and Mary Helen Warnack (nee Andrews). Doris loved her husband, her children, and her church.
During her time on earth, she worked for the Baptist Sunday School Board in Nashville, the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, the University of Tennessee Space Institute, the Tullahoma City Schools, the John Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and the First Baptist Church in Tullahoma.
Doris and her husband Carl had three children, James Michael Billingsley, who with his wife Sheila live in Kingsport, Tennessee, Lee Ann Black (nee Billingsley), who with her husband David live in Tullahoma, Tennessee, and David Kent Billingsley, who with his wife Kim live in Diamond Head, Mississippi, Her grandchildren and great grandchildren through Mike include Brian Pickett and wife Natalie, Karen Kitzmiller (nee Billingsley) and husband Matt and their children Nate and Callie, and Carol Isenberg (nee Billingsley), and her husband Curtis. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren through Lee Ann include Garrett Black and his wife Jacklyn and their children Brooklyn, Maci, and Matthew, Allie Shelton (nee Black) and husband Adam and their children Briggs, Jaxson, Remi and Maddox, and Hunter Black and his wife Brittany, and their child Archer. Her grandchildren through Kent include Kyle Billingsley and Christian Billingsley.
Doris had a sister, the late Carolyn Parmley of Elkton, Kentucky. So also had five brothers, Tony Hood, Paul West, the late Eugene “Chili” West, Larry West, and Kenny West, all of the Nashville area.
Doris was a member of First Baptist Church in Kingsport. The family appreciates the notes and prayers from the church staff and members. Doris was blessed with many friends over the years, and the family has fond remembrances of them. The family thanks them for their friendship. Doris and Carl were blessed with two lifelong friends, Paul and Patty Scott, who were like a second set of parents for Mike, Lee Ann, and Kent. The family cherishes the memory of their friendship.
A private, family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 17, 2021