Doris Ann Bishop Sullenger, 79, of Huntland passed away on April 26, 2021, after an extended illness with her family by her side. Doris was born on July 31, 1941 in Estill Fork, Ala., to the late James Orville and Rowena Brewer Bishop. Funeral services will be noon Wednesday, April 28 at Moore-Cortner Chapel with Bro. Mike Robertson officiating.  Interment will be at Mt Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Hospice/Compassus 1805 North Jackson Street, Suite 11, Tullahoma TN 37388. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021

