Doris Fletcher-Main.jpg

Doris B. Fletcher

Doris B. Fletcher, 87, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Doris was born June 11, 1935, to the late John Stephens and Lucy Stephens Fagg. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. Doris was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker that made the best pot roast hands down, filled her downtime with an artistic hobby and loved her family immensely.

To plant a tree in memory of Doris Fletcher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.