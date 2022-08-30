Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Doris B. Fletcher, 87, of Tullahoma passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family.
Doris was born June 11, 1935, to the late John Stephens and Lucy Stephens Fagg. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church. Doris was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker that made the best pot roast hands down, filled her downtime with an artistic hobby and loved her family immensely.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Ralph Fletcher; one brother, Obie Stephens; and three sisters, Irene Stephens, Georgia Mae Campbell and Wilma Cunningham.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Bowlen (Tim) and Vickie McCutchen (Bill); one sister, Laura Faye Clark; two grandchildren, Tabitha Robertson (Kenny) and Jennifer Owens (Mike Boggess); six great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Robertson, Fletcher Robertson, Brenley Watson, Braden Robertson, Brant Sauls, and Haydon Owens; and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held Tuesday at Maplewood Cemetery with Pastor Tim McGehee officiating.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 31, 2022
