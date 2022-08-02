Doris Beatrice “Bea” Bland passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home in Decherd at the age of 91.  Services will be held Thursday, Aug 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Watson-North Cemetery in Winchester. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.

Mrs. Bland was the daughter of the late William Clarence and Ellen Sandridge McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Elmer “Bob” Bland; sons, infant, Terry Lee and Roger Dale, Ricky Joe and William L. Bland; grandchildren, Dusty Williams and Roger Bland; son-in-law, Tommy F. Crossland; sister, Myram Stewart and brothers, Junior, Kenneth and Bobby McDonald.

