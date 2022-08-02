Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Doris Beatrice “Bea” Bland passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home in Decherd at the age of 91. Services will be held Thursday, Aug 4, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Watson-North Cemetery in Winchester. The family will receive friends from noon until service time.
Mrs. Bland was the daughter of the late William Clarence and Ellen Sandridge McDonald. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Elmer “Bob” Bland; sons, infant, Terry Lee and Roger Dale, Ricky Joe and William L. Bland; grandchildren, Dusty Williams and Roger Bland; son-in-law, Tommy F. Crossland; sister, Myram Stewart and brothers, Junior, Kenneth and Bobby McDonald.
She is survived by daughters, Sue Crossland of Winchester and Diane “Peanut” Hall of Sevierville; son, Wayne Bland (Melissa) of Sevierville; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Bea was a loving wife, mother and granny. She was always putting others first in her life even when she sick, she was worrying about others. She was a devoted Christian and attended Perry Plains Baptist Church. She worked at the hat factory in Winchester, Tennessee Apparel in Tullahoma and Shaw Industries in Cowan.
Mrs. Bland’s family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Compassus, with special attention to Rita and Sherri who treated her like their own.
Mrs. Bland will be escorted to her resting place, next to her husband, by their grandsons.
