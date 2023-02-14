Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Doris Burt Holder of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, February 9th, 2023 at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital at the age of 90.
Mrs. Holder was born in Fayetteville to the late Charles and Blanche Smith Burt. During her life she was a line worker at Wilson Ball Factory and was a member of West End Baptist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, William Bryce Holder; one son, Dwight Holder; two grandchildren, Jeremy Holder and Ashton Brady Holder; and two sisters, Charlene Rhoton and Wilma Eggleston. Mrs. Holder is survived by one daughter, Beverly (Richard) Bennett; one son, Steve (Audrey) Holder; daughter-in-law, Gail Holder; three sisters, Juanita (Terrice) Sawyer, Brenda (Dwayne) Bailey, and Bobby Longmire; nine grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild.
A graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 13 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Carl Roberts officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, via Hospice of the Highland Rim, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
