Doris Isabel Pearson 

It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Jan. 18, 2023.  She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN.

Doris was born on Sept. 25, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love of her life, Jimmy Pearson, while riding on a subway and later reconnecting at a pizza parlor by chance. They knew then it was meant to be and got married in 1963 at a church in Cambridge. With Jim being in the service they moved many places as they started a family having three children, Kenny, Kim and Kevin.  In 1982, they relocated back to Lynchburg, TN where they raised horses and owned Pearson’s Painted Pastures. Doris started a career in Tullahoma as a retail manager at Niederhauser China and Gifts for 12 years. She then became the Executive Director at Coffee County Senior Citizens working there until she retired. She was one of the founders of the Senior Citizens building which was built in 1991. Doris was a valued member of the community and was actively involved in volunteering her time to help others.  She was recognized by our community for her achievements such as the 2001 Willie Stockton Humanitarian Award and the 2002 outstanding Professional Women’s Award.

